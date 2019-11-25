Play

Johnson was recalled from the G League on Monday.

Johnson will rejoin the big club after exploding for 36 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Sunday's G League win over the Windy City Bulls. He's appeared in five games for the Pacers this season, posting averages of 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.4 minutes.

