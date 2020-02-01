Pacers' Alize Johnson: Back with Mad Ants
Johnson was assigned to the G League on Saturday.
Johnson will return to the G League after failing to see the court for the past week. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to crack to Pacers' rotation this year and is averaging just 4.2 minutes across 11 contests.
