Johnson finished with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Pacers' 86-75 win over the Clippers on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.

Johnson led both teams in scoring and rebounding and produced his third double-double in his last four games. He spent the majority of his rookie year in the G League, where he averaged a healthy double-double (19.1 points, 13.7 rebounds), and Johnson may be able to find a permanent home with Indiana if he can make the roster after his phenomenal summer league play.