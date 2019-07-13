Pacers' Alize Johnson: Big double-double in win
Johnson finished with 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Pacers' 86-75 win over the Clippers on Friday in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game.
Johnson led both teams in scoring and rebounding and produced his third double-double in his last four games. He spent the majority of his rookie year in the G League, where he averaged a healthy double-double (19.1 points, 13.7 rebounds), and Johnson may be able to find a permanent home with Indiana if he can make the roster after his phenomenal summer league play.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...