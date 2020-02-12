Pacers' Alize Johnson: Called up from G League
The Pacers recalled Johnson from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Johnson will be an option for the Pacers as they wrap up their first-half slate Wednesday against the Bucks, though he's unlikely to see the floor if the contest is reasonably competitive. He joins Indiana after playing 41 minutes for Fort Wayne one night earlier in its 123-119 overtime loss to the Maine Red Claws, during which he produced 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 boards, five assists and two steals.
