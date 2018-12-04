Johnson was recalled from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.

Johnson was sent to the G League on Nov. 7, and he hasn't logged time with Indiana since Oct. 27 against Cleveland. He's appeared in just three games all season at the NBA level, playing eight total minutes and scoring two points while collecting four rebounds over that span. Johnson isn't expected to have much of a role with the Pacers just yet.

