Pacers' Alize Johnson: Could see playing time ahead
Johnson is yet to see any action this season but the injury to Myles Turner (ankle) could open up a few minutes.
Johnson put together a strong Summer League and flashed potential during the preseason. That has not translated into the regular season with Johnson yet to take the floor. Myles Turner went down in Wednesday's game and could miss at least a few games. That could open up an opportunity for Johnson, although we shouldn't set our sights too high. Even after Turner left the game Johnson remained on the bench and so there is no guarantee he moves into the rotation.
