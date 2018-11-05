Pacers' Alize Johnson: Dealing with illness
Johnson missed Monday's shootaround due to an illness, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the illness remains unclear at this point, leaving Johnson questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets. He's played in just three games this season, so Johnson doesn't figure to carry any fantasy value even if he is active.
