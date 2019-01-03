Pacers' Alize Johnson: Dominating in G League
Johnson scored a team-high 31 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with 15 boards, two blocks and one assist across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants' 101-93 win over the Westchester Knicks.
It went down as the 11th straight double-double for Johnson, a rookie second-round pick out of Missouri State. The big man hasn't been challenged while seeing most of his action at Fort Wayne this season, but there's not much of an impetus for Indiana to carve out a rotation spot for him at the NBA level with the trio of Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Thaddeus Young covering the frontcourt minutes effectively most nights. Johnson should continue to light up the competition at the G League level while more realistically vying for meaningful NBA action in 2019-20.
