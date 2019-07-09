Johnson went for 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during the Pacers' 102-84 loss to the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

Johnson followed up a strong 12-point, six-rebound effort in the Pacers' summer league opener with an even better contribution Monday. The 2018 second-round pick averaged just 4.6 minutes over 14 games with the Pacers during his rookie season, but he put up 19.2 points (on 50.7 percent shooting, including 38.3 percent from three-point range), 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 31 starts for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.