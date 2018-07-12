Pacers' Alize Johnson: Double-doubles in SL loss
Johnson totaled 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 summer league loss to the Hawks.
Johnson was dominant on the glass in Wednesday's loss, hauling in 14 rebounds to go with 12 points. He continues to put up some productive numbers as he pushes for a roster spot. He looks to have some positional versatility which could help him in his quest. Whether he snatches one of the final spots or not, his value to fantasy owners is likely going to be almost non-existent.
