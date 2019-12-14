Pacers' Alize Johnson: Heads back to G League
Johnson was transferred to the Mad Ants prior to Saturday's game against the Bayhawks, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will return to the G League in order to get a larger workload. He's seen action in just eight games at the NBA level, averaging 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.6 minutes.
