Play

Johnson was assigned Tuesday to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Johnson will suit up for Fort Wayne in Tuesday's game against the Wisconsin Herd before likely rejoining the Pacers ahead of Wednesday's home tilt with the Heat. The second-year big man has appeared in just 10 games at the NBA level this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories