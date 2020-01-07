Pacers' Alize Johnson: Heads to G League
Johnson was assigned Tuesday to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Johnson will suit up for Fort Wayne in Tuesday's game against the Wisconsin Herd before likely rejoining the Pacers ahead of Wednesday's home tilt with the Heat. The second-year big man has appeared in just 10 games at the NBA level this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.3 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...