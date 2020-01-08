The Pacers recalled Johnson from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.

Both Johnson and rookie Goga Bitadze are back with the parent club in advance of Wednesday's game versus the Heat after the duo suited up for the Mad Ants' 121-115 loss to the Wisconsin Herd. Johnson led the Mad Ants in scoring and rebounding Tuesday, finishing with 26 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 41 minutes.