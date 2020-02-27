Johnson had 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 41 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Johnson was recalled from the Pacers on Monday, and he played a big role for the Mad Ants in his return by leading the team in both points and rebounds. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.8 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.