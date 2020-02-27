Pacers' Alize Johnson: Leads Mad Ants in scoring
Johnson had 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 41 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Johnson was recalled from the Pacers on Monday, and he played a big role for the Mad Ants in his return by leading the team in both points and rebounds. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.8 points and 13.1 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...