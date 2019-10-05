Johnson provided 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes in Saturday's game against the Kings.

Johnson shot the ball well in his preseason debut, making better than 50-percent of his shots from each level. His only statistical blemish were the four turnovers he committed. The 22-year-old forward will seek to capitalize on a strong rookie year in the G-League, in which he averaged 19.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, and gain a larger rotational role for the Pacers in 2019-20.