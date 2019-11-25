Pacers' Alize Johnson: Paces Mad Ants in scoring
Johnson totaled 36 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Sunday's win against Windy City.
Johnson was assigned to the G League on Sunday after failing to see many minutes for the Pacers, and he was impressive in his season debut for the Mad Ants by leading the team in points and rebounds. The 23-year-old could be a key contributor in the G League, which should help his development until he returns to the NBA.
