Pacers' Alize Johnson: Posts another double-double
Johnson finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes in the Pacer's 87-67 loss to the Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.
Johnson recorded his second-straight double-double on Tuesday to follow up Monday's 15-point, 10-rebound effort. He's looked strong in summer league action after a big year with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants in 2018, including very limited action with the Pacers.
