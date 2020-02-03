Johnson had 19 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks over 35 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Canton.

Johnson was assigned to the Mad Ants on Saturday after spending some time with the parent club, and he didn't disappoint in his return to the starting five in the G League. The 23-year-old's 19 rebounds marked his second-highest total for the season in the G League despite playing 35 minutes, which tied for his lowest total of the season as he picked up five fouls. If injuries occur for the Pacers, it wouldn't be surprising to see Johnson back with the parent club at some point.