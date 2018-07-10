Johnson registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and seven rebounds across 25 minutes during the Pacers' 93-88 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The 2018 second-round pick has rather quietly put together a strong three-game resume in Las Vegas, adding to solid averages of 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists with Monday's effort. Johnson will look to continue making a strong impression on Pacers brass during remaining summer league games and utilize the experience as a springboard toward a strong training camp.