Pacers' Alize Johnson: Questioanble SUnday
Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Johnson's in jeopardy of missing a fourth-straight game do to left foot soreness. He's averaging just 2.9 minutes in 11 games this year, so his absence wouldn't have much of a detrimental effect on Indiana's rotations.
