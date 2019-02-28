Pacers' Alize Johnson: Questionable for Thursday
The Pacers list Johnson (foot) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Johnson has been nursing a sore left foot since the weekend, when he was unable to suit up for a game with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The rookie second-round pick hasn't been a member of the Indiana rotation all season, so even if he's cleared to play Thursday, he won't be summoned from the bench if the game is competitive.
