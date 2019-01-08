Pacers' Alize Johnson: Recalled from Fort Wayne
Johnson was recalled from the G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.
Johnson has been very impressive as of late in the G League, as he is coming off a 31-point, 15-rebound performance against the Westchester Knicks and has recorded 11 straight double-doubles. He'll likely be available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
