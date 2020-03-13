Pacers' Alize Johnson: Records double-double in G League
Johnson had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Grand Rapids.
Johnson spent some time with the parent club but has since returned to the G League, and he managed to put together a productive game Wednesday despite only shooting 38.5 percent from the floor. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.