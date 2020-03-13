Johnson had 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Grand Rapids.

Johnson spent some time with the parent club but has since returned to the G League, and he managed to put together a productive game Wednesday despite only shooting 38.5 percent from the floor. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season.