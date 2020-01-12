The Pacers recalled Johnson from the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.

Johnson will move back to the Pacers after putting up 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with 20 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes for Fort Wayne in its 120-112 loss to the Windy City Bulls on Saturday. The second-year big man hasn't been regularly included in the NBA rotation this season, making only 11 appearances and averaging 4.2 minutes per game.