Pacers' Alize Johnson: Returns to G League
Johnson was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Johnson was recalled by the Pacers on Sunday but didn't see the court while with the team this week. The 2018 second-round pick has appeared in 11 games with Indiana this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 4.2 minutes.
