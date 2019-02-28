Pacers' Alize Johnson: Ruled out Thursday
Johnson (foot) won't play Thursday against Minnesota.
Left foot soreness will keep Johnson on the sidelines Thursday. He'll look to get healthy soon to continue making appearances for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
