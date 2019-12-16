Pacers' Alize Johnson: Sent back to Fort Wayne
Johnson was reassigned to Fort Wayne on Sunday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Johnson will rejoin the Mad Ants after being playing two minutes in Sunday's tilt with the Hornets. Johnson's failed to see much action in the NBA this year and is averaging just 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.6 minutes per game.
