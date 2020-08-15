Johnson posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Friday's 109-92 win over the Heat.

Johnson drew the start amidst scratches from most of Indiana's starters, and while he was expected to perform well, very few saw a 17-rebound performance coming from the former second-round pick. Johnson's game is a big vote of confidence for a permanent spot on the team next season, and he may be able to put the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the rear-view mirror.