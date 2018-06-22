Pacers' Alize Johnson: Taken by Pacers in second round

Johnson was selected by the Pacers with the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Johnson was a double-double machine at Missouri State, averaging 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Given that his offensive skill set is limited, as he shot just 28 percent from behind the arc, Johnson and his 6-foot-9 frame likely fit as a power forward in today's NBA. The Pacers currently have numerous young frontcourt players on their roster in Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Leaf and Alex Poythress, so Johnson's fit with this team is questionable at this time.