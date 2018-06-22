Pacers' Alize Johnson: Taken by Pacers in second round
Johnson was selected by the Pacers with the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Johnson was a double-double machine at Missouri State, averaging 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Given that his offensive skill set is limited, as he shot just 28 percent from behind the arc, Johnson and his 6-foot-9 frame likely fit as a power forward in today's NBA. The Pacers currently have numerous young frontcourt players on their roster in Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Leaf and Alex Poythress, so Johnson's fit with this team is questionable at this time.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....