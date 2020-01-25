Pacers' Alize Johnson: To enter rotation
Johnson is expected to be part of the rotation Friday against Golden State.
Johnson was recalled from the G League on Saturday, though he's yet to see any action with the parent club. That's expected to change Friday evening, with JaKarr Sampson (ankle), T.J. Leaf (knee) and Goga Bitadze (illness) all out.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.