Brimah signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old will join the Pacers down the stretch after spending the G League season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Brimah provides depth at center with Myles Turner (toe) out indefinitely while Domantas Sabonis (back) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) also deal with injuries.