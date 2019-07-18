Brimah signed a one-year, partially guaranteed contract with the Pacers on Thursday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Brimah spent most of the 2018-19 season in the G-League, appearing in 47 games for the Austin Spurs and posting averages of 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.4 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.