Nembhard (lower back) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Nembhard sat out Tuesday's loss to the Jazz for lower-back injury management, but he's primed to return to the court Friday. Over his last 11 contests, Nembhard has averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. Ben Sheppard could be headed to the bench Friday.