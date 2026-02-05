Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (lower back) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Nembhard sat out Tuesday's loss to the Jazz for lower-back injury management, but he's primed to return to the court Friday. Over his last 11 contests, Nembhard has averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. Ben Sheppard could be headed to the bench Friday.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Hands out nine dimes•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Big double-double in win over OKC•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Dishes out nine dimes•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Team-high 25 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Off injury report for Monday•