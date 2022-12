Nembhard totaled 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 87-82 loss to Miami.

Nembhard was second on the team in scoring in Monday's defeat, posting his highest scoring total since Dec. 5 when he scored a season-high 31 against Golden State. Nembhard has reached double figures in scoring eight times this season.