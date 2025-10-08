Nembhard amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over Minnesota.

As expected, Nembhard started at the point guard position for the Pacers, taking on the role as a result of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury. While he wasn't overly productive, Nembhard certainly looked comfortable running the offense, playing on and off the ball as required. He is going to be in the discussion for the Most-Improved Player award this season and should be looking at upwards of 32 minutes per game on most nights.