Nembhard (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Nembhard dealt with a sore left knee prior to Monday's matchup but will be able to play through the issue against New Orleans. He's had inconsistent playing time early in the year but could see a slight uptick in playing time Monday since Chris Duarte (ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (foot) have been ruled out.