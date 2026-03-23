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section: | slug: pacers-andrew-nembhard-available-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Available Monday
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Nembhard (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Magic.
A right calf bruise won't stop Nembhard from playing Monday. Nembhard has averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.7 minutes per contest in his last six games.
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