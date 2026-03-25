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Nembhard (calf) is available for Wednesday's meeting with the Lakers.

Nembhard was listed as probable for Wednesday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 assists and 1.9 triples per game this season.

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