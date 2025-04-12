Nembhard (thumb) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Nembhard was one of several Indiana players who received rest Friday against the Magic in the second leg of a back-to-back set, but the former Gonzaga standout will return to his regular starting role for the regular-season finale. Nembhard enters the final game of the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game across 64 starts.