Nembhard (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
Nembhard missed the last two games due to a back injury, but he'll be able to return to action Sunday. He could see an uptick in work against Phoenix since Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) has been ruled out.
