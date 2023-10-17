Nembhard (neck) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice and expects to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Nembhard was a full participant for the first time in nearly two weeks, and he appears to have moved past the neck soreness that sidelined him to begin training camp. The 2022 second-round pick showed flashes as a rookie last year, but he's slated for a reserve role behind Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin to begin the 2023-24 campaign.