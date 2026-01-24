default-cbs-image
Nembhard ended with 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-114 win over the Thunder.

The 27 points led the Pacers in the big road win, while the double-double was Nembhard's sixth of the season. Four of them have come in January, and through 10 games on the month the fourth-year guard is averaging 19.0 points, 8.7 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.1 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.

