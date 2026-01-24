Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Big double-double in win over OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard ended with 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 117-114 win over the Thunder.
The 27 points led the Pacers in the big road win, while the double-double was Nembhard's sixth of the season. Four of them have come in January, and through 10 games on the month the fourth-year guard is averaging 19.0 points, 8.7 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.1 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Dishes out nine dimes•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Team-high 25 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Not playing Saturday•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Good to go Monday•