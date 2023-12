Nembhard (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies,Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Nembhard missed the past seven games for Indiana, and coach Rick Carlisle implied that he'll take it easy on the point guard in his first game back. However, a specific minutes limit was not mentioned. With Nembhard back in the mix, it's likely that T.J. McConnell loses some minutes going forward.