Nembhard (knee) will play Monday against the Lakers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Nembhard has sat out of his team's last four contests due to a bruised left knee, but he'll be back in action for Monday's clash. It remains to be seen whether he'll be thrown right back into the starting five, as East notes that Nembhard fits in well with both the starters and the bench unit.