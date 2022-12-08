Nembhard contributed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 loss to Minnesota.

Nembhard couldn't repeat his heroics from the last game, delivering a much more subdued performance. While managers are likely to be disappointed, the fact he still played 32 minutes bodes well for his immediate future. He obviously isn't going to be as productive when both Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton are back in the lineup. However, as long as the minutes are there, he should remain a viable 12-team asset moving forward.