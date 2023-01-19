Nembhard totaled 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

Nembhard ended three assists away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season, though the two previous ones came back in early December. Nembhard has settled into a regular starting role for Indiana and is averaging 10.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in January, making hm a decent streaming alternative in deeper formats.