Nembhard closed with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 loss to the Wizards.

Nembhard disappointed again in the loss, continuing what has been an ordinary month. Over that time he is outside the top 300 in standard formats, despite playing upwards of 27 minutes per night. While he did manage to pop up on the 12-team radar earlier in the season, managers can safely ignore him in all formats moving forward.