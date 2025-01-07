Nembhard totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-99 win over the Nets.
Nembhard has scored in single digits in three straight games, but he's gotten the job done in other areas for the Pacers. He added five rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's win over Brooklyn, as he continues to contribute as a solid two-way threat for Indiana this season.
