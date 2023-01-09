Nembhard closed with 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, one block and four steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over Charlotte.

Nembhard was great in the victory, delivering his best performance in quite a while. It's been a bit of a roller coaster for Nembhard so far this season, soaring into the 12-team discussion, only to fall by the wayside thanks to some mediocre performances. Through it all, he has maintained a steady role as a member of the starting lineup, meaning he should at least be someone managers are keeping an eye on moving forward.