Pacers' Andrew Nembhard: Dishes 11 dimes vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 loss to the Cavaliers.
Nembhard has dished out 11 assists in back-to-back games and is up to four double-doubles on the year, three of which have come since Dec. 27. He has averaged 16.8 points, 8.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals over his last nine outings.
